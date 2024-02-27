The special edition features exterior and interior changes over the standard Thar

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition launched at Rs. 15.4 lakh

What's the story Mahindra has unveiled a special edition of its 3-door Thar, dubbed the Thar Earth Edition, with a price tag of Rs. 15.40 lakh. This variant retains the design and powertrain of the standard model while featuring additional amenities and cosmetic upgrades to distinguish itself from the 3-door Thar. The Thar Earth Edition is available with both petrol and diesel engines, as well as manual and automatic transmission options.

Exterior updates

Cosmetic changes and highlights

The exterior of the new model receives an 'Earth Edition' badge along with a fresh Satin Matte hue named 'Desert Fury.' Body color accents adorn the ORVMs and grille, complemented by desert-themed decals and alloy wheels featuring Thar branding inserts. Additionally, the 'Mahindra' and 'Thar' wordmarks sport a matte black finish. The 4x4 and Automatic badges have been updated to matte black with red accents.

Interiors

It offers a heightened sense of luxury

Inside, the Thar Earth Edition features a decorative VIN plate on the dashboard. The cabin showcases upscale elements like leatherette seats with beige stitching and 'Earth' branding, complemented by a dune design on headrests. Door pads are accentuated with accents finished in Desert Fury. Additional items contributing to refined ambiance include dual-tone AC vents, thematic inserts, twin peak logo on steering wheel, piano black HVAC housing, and dark chrome accents on the gear knob, center console, and cup holders.

Pricing structure

What about the pricing?

The Thar Earth Edition offers several accessories, including custom front and rear armrests—a long-awaited demand from customers since Thar's initial release. Also available are new 7D mats and a Comfort Kit. It's worth noting that these accessories are sold separately. As for pricing, the Petrol MT is priced at Rs. 15.40 lakh, while the AT variant costs Rs. 16.99 lakh. The Diesel MT retails at Rs. 16.15 lakh, with its AT counterpart priced at Rs. 17.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).