India-spec BYD Seal's variants revealed; booking now open

By Akash Pandey 06:16 pm Feb 27, 2024

What's the story Chinese automaker BYD is gearing up to launch its Seal electric sedan in India on March 5, with bookings now open for a reservation fee of Rs. 1 lakh. Ahead of its official reveal, RushLane has revealed the variants and powertrain details of the India-spec BYD Seal. The electric car will come in three main variants: Dynamic Range, Premium Range, and Performance. The Seal will be BYD's third model in India, following the E6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV.

Powertrain options and technical specifications

The BYD Seal will offer two battery options in India: 61.4kWh and 82.5kWh. The Dynamic Range variant features the smaller battery, while the other two pack the larger one. The 61.4kWh variant comes with a 201hp/310Nm motor and has a WLTP-claimed range of 460km. The 82.5kWh battery pairs with either a 309hp/360Nm rear-wheel-drive, single electric motor (Premium Range) or a 522hp/670Nm all-wheel-drive dual electric motor setup (Performance). The RWD and AWD powertrains boast WLTC-claimed range of 570km and 520km, respectively.

What about the charging capacity?

The 61.4kWh battery variant of the BYD Seal can be charged at a capacity of up to 110kW, while the larger 82.5kWh battery supports charging with a 150kW DC fast charger.

Exterior design and interior

The BYD Seal sports a stylish exterior design featuring large LED headlights, C-shaped daytime running lamps (DRLs), an aggressive rear with side vents, and a faux diffuser-like trim element on the bumper. Inside, it offers a premium cabin with a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display. The electric sedan sports aero-style five-split spoke alloy wheels.

Competition and delivery details

The Seal will compete with other electric models like the Hyundai IONIQ 5 SUV and Kia EV6, while the BMW i4 will likely serve as a premium alternative. Deliveries are set to start in April, with prices expected to be around Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom).