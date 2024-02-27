The scooter will be family-friendly

Ather Energy to introduce Rizta electric scooter on April 6

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:50 pm Feb 27, 202405:50 pm

What's the story Ather Energy, an auto company based in Bengaluru, is set to unveil its latest electric scooter, the Ather Rizta, on April 6. It will break cover at the company's Ather Community Day event. The Rizta is being designed with families in mind, boasting a boxy style and spacious seating for added comfort, setting it apart from the sportier Ather 450X.

Specs

Design and specifications

The Ather Rizta has been teased on multiple occasions, with comedian Anubhav Bassi offering a sneak peek of the e-scooter on his Instagram account. The Rizta is expected to feature the same 2.9kWh battery pack, an electric motor with 5.4kW peak power, and an LCD instrument console as the Ather 450S. There will also be a pillion grab rail.

Safety

What about safety and suspension?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Ather Rizta will be equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a CBS for better handling on roads. The suspension setup of the vehicle is not clear yet.

Cost

Pricing and competition for Ather Rizta

Priced at around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom, inclusive of FAME 2 subsidy), the Ather Rizta will compete with rivals like the Ola S1 X+ and TVS iQube, upon its release. With its family-friendly design and competitive pricing, the Rizta aims to become a top choice for households seeking an environmentally friendly transportation option.