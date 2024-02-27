It has an optional Sky View glass roof

Bugatti Super Sport Hommage T50S is a Le Mans tribute

What's the story Bugatti has revealed a one-of-a-kind Chiron Super Sport, called the "Hommage T50S," which takes inspiration from the 1931 Type 50S race car. This exclusive black-on-black hypercar honors Bugatti's first Le Mans factory effort, showcasing a grid pattern horseshoe grille with a painted "5" logo, and hand-painted racing numbers on the doors. Additionally, the car features a Le Mans 1931 graphic near the rear wheels and the Circuit de la Sarthe design on the underside of the active rear spoiler.

Specs

Design and interiors

The interior is impressive, with an engine cover that mirrors Type 50S's circular patterns, an ornamental engine turning effect, and a "Perlée" finish. The storage area and knee protectors on the side of the center console share this design. The door cards display a hand-applied depiction of the 1931 racer, while seats have headrests with hand-stitched "Le Mans 1931" script. An optional Sky View glass roof increases headroom by 2.7cm, while a laminated structure ensures a quiet and cool cabin.

Performance

It runs on an 8.0-liter engine

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Hommage T50S draws power from the same quad-turbo, 8.0-liter engine as the standard car. The company has not announced any changes in the power figures of the vehicle.

Price

How much does it cost?

While Bugatti has not revealed the price of this custom-made Chiron, a base Super Sport model started at $3,825,000 (around Rs. 32 crore) before any extras. The Chiron has given rise to several special editions, with production numbers exceeding those of its predecessor, the Veyron (500 vs 450 units). As Bugatti gets ready to introduce a new model in the coming months, Hommage T50S serves as a tribute to both the outgoing W16 powerhouse and the company's rich racing history.