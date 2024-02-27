It rides on 18-inch wheels

Everything we know about Aston Martin's 2025 Vantage GT4 racer

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:39 pm Feb 27, 202404:39 pm

What's the story Aston Martin has unveiled its latest Vantage GT4 race car, which shares about 80% of its parts with the street-legal Vantage. The track-ready model sports a GT4-spec wing, a sizable front splitter, and a vented bonnet for better airflow. According to Adam Carger, Aston Martin's Endurance Motorsport Chief, the new Vantage GT4 is "an evolution of the previous car" and benefits from stronger ties between the company's road and race car divisions.

Specs

Enhanced cooling and aerodynamics

The updated Vantage GT4 features a bigger radiator for enhanced cooling and increased airflow to the brakes. These improvements, along with the aerodynamic tweaks, result in more downforce and less drag than the earlier Vantage GT4. The race car rides on 18-inch wheels, a notable decrease from the 21-inch wheels on the road car, giving it a sleeker and more aggressive look.

Performance

Adjusted suspension and transmission

Under the hood, the Vantage GT4 comes with adjustable dampers and greater adjustability for camber settings. The 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine remains the same but is controlled by a dedicated racing ECU from Bosch Motorsport. Aston Martin has also added a custom tune for the engine. The eight-speed automatic transmission has been reprogrammed to lock out the top two gears and disable automatic shifting, leaving six manually shifted gears via paddles on the steering wheel.

Interiors

Race-ready cockpit transformation

Inside, the Vantage GT4's cockpit has been entirely revamped for racing purposes. Digital displays replace standard equipment, and the center console is swapped out for a carbon fiber box housing various controls. A roll cage and fire suppression systems are required additions for race cars. Despite these modifications, Carger stressed that the Vantage GT4 is still "largely the same Aston Martin Vantage you can buy at the local dealership." Over 40 Vantage GT4s are set to be produced this year.