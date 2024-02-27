It has an aerothermal cooling system

McLaren unveils 2025 Artura Spider convertible with 330km/h top speed

What's the story McLaren has unveiled the 2025 Artura Spider, a convertible variant of its hybrid Artura supercar. This new model sports a retractable hardtop roof and several upgrades compared to the coupe. Both the Artura Spider and the updated coupe can be ordered in the US, with deliveries anticipated to start in mid-2024. However, we do not know whether they will make their way to India.

Specs

Performance upgrades and new features

The Artura Spider's hybrid powertrain, a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter M630 V6, boasts 690hp/720Nm. It can hit 97km/h in three seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 330km/h. The car features a "Spinning Wheel Pull-Away" function for impressive wheel spin during acceleration, and offers up to 34km of pure-electric range with its 7.4kWh battery. Moreover, McLaren has added an aerothermal cooling system, updated damper valving, and enhanced response rates for the Proactive Damping Control suspension system.

Exteriors

Design changes

Despite the retractable hardtop roof addition, the Artura Spider weighs only 62kg more than the coupe, totaling 1,560kg. Design tweaks include new buttresses, repositioned cooling vents, and windscreen surround adjustments to minimize buffeting when the roof goes down. The roof can be opened or closed in 11 seconds at speeds of up to 50km/h.

Cost

What about pricing and accessories?

In the US, the Artura Spider's starting price is $273,800 (around Rs. 2.3 crore). The car gets three interior packages (Performance, TechLux, and Vision) available at $9,400 (roughly Rs. 7.8 lakh) each. The expanded color palette offers various options, including five standard colors, 20 Elite paints, and 18 MSO finishes. Optional silver badges are available for free, while black-colored Stealth badges come as standard.