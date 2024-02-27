SKODA KUSHAQ Explorer concept is based on the SUV's Style trim

Feb 27, 2024

What's the story SKODA has showcased the KUSHAQ Explorer concept, a sportier version of the SUV with added cosmetic features and enhancements. Although there are no current plans to bring the concept to production, it is being considered for potential market introduction. Based on the KUSHAQ Style trim, the Explorer could cost between Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1 lakh more, with all features included.

Design details

Exterior modifications and off-roading improvements

The KUSHAQ Explorer concept boasts a matte green paint finish, blacked-out wheels with off-road tires, front and rear hooks, roof rails, an LED light bar on the roof, and blacked-out badging. Eye-catching orange accents are visible on various elements such as the grille, bumper side cladding, and front skid plate. Additional accessories include auxiliary lighting, a tow hook, and a roof rack for an off-road-ready appearance.

Interior upgrades

Production-ready model may include reverse camera with adaptive guidelines

While SKODA has not revealed the interior details of the KUSHAQ Explorer concept, it is anticipated to be similar to the standard KUSHAQ with body-colored dash inserts. Enhanced features may include a 360-degree-view camera, head-up display, rear sun blinds, and an upgraded reverse camera with guide lines, providing a more premium experience compared to the standard KUSHAQ Style.

Under the hood

A 1.5-liter petrol engine is expected

If it enters production, the SKODA KUSHAQ Explorer will likely feature a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine producing 148hp of power and 250Nm of torque. A 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine option, generating 115.6hp/178Nm, may also be available. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG. These options, with the 1.5-liter engine version, boast a mileage of 18.60km/l and 18.86km/l, respectively in the standard KUSHAQ.