SKODA India teases new sub-four meter SUV: Expected features

What's the story SKODA has teased an upcoming sub-four meter petrol-powered SUV, set to hit the Indian market in 2025 alongside an all-electric variant. While the name remains undisclosed, the automaker has invited the public to choose from five options: Kylaq, Kymaq, Kwiq, Kyroq, and Kariq. Sharing its foundation with the existing Kushaq and Slavia models, the new SUV will feature a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine. It will offer both manual and automatic transmission options.

Specs

Targeting hatchback and sedan users

SKODA's new SUV will be aimed at hatchback and sedan users. It will have a split LED headlight design with LED DRLs, a tall hood with ridges, chunky wheel arches, and roof rails in its front section. Positioned below the Kushaq in the company's line-up here, this upcoming vehicle is set to compete with other sub-four-meter SUVs.

Competitors

Rivals in the sub-four meter SUV segment

Upon its 2025 launch, the new SKODA SUV will face stiff competition from established players in the sub-four meter SUV arena, such as Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and Hyundai Venue. SKODA India is preparing to make a significant impact in this growing market, by offering both a petrol-powered option and an all-electric variant for Indian consumers.

Price

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability information of the upcoming SKODA car in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to sport a starting price tag of around Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

