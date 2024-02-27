Renault 5 EV has a maximum range of 400km

Renault 5 EV unveiled at Geneva Motor Show: Check features

By Akash Pandey 03:34 pm Feb 27, 202403:34 pm

What's the story Renault has unveiled the production-ready Renault 5 EV at the Geneva Motor Show, kicking off a lineup of retro-inspired electric vehicles from the French carmaker. The new Renault 5 takes cues from its 1970s predecessor and closely resembles the well-received 2021 concept. With two battery options—40kWh and 52kWh—the car boasts a maximum range of 400km.

Next Article

Asthetics and convenience

Exterior design and interior features

The Renault 5 EV's exterior blends retro and modern elements, and stays true to the concept. However, it does adopt a few subtle modifications. Inside, the clean Megane-inspired styling meets a brutalistic look reminiscent of classic 5 Turbo. The 10.0-inch instrument and infotainment screens are housed in chunky plastic casings, while seats have thick, corduroy-style padding. The rally car-inspired dashboard features unique textiles based on the chosen spec level. Around 18% of car materials are recycled, including 41kg of polymers.

Architecture

Underpinnings, battery, and range details

The Renault 5 is built on the new Ampr Small (previously CMF-BEV) EV architecture. The EV shares its core structure with the Nissan Juke and Renault Clio, reducing development costs by 30% compared to creating a unique platform like the all-electric Fiat 500. The car weighs 1,372kg with the 40kWh battery and 1,449kg with the 52kWh pack. Renault estimates a range of 300km for the 40kWh model and 400km for the 52kWh version.

Performance details

Motor output and charging capabilities

The Renault 5 EV offers three motor outputs: 95hp, 123hp, and 150hp. The mid-range option is said to sprint from 0-100km/h in under eight seconds. Models with the smaller battery support 80kW DC fast-charging, while those with the larger battery can charge at up to 100kW. In both configurations, the EV can provide up to 11kW to external devices through its charging port.