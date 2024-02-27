It boasts a range of up to 606km

Renault Scenic E-Tech EV crowned Car of the Year 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:29 am Feb 27, 202411:29 am

What's the story Renault's Scenic E-Tech electric SUV has snagged the title of Car of the Year 2024. A panel of 59 journalists from 22 countries awarded the Scenic E-Tech with 329 votes, making it the seventh Renault car to win this prestigious honor. Previous title winners include the Renault 16, Renault 9, Clio, Scenic, Megane, and Clio. The BMW 5 Series and Peugeot 3008 trailed behind in second and third place, respectively.

Rankings

What about other title contenders?

The Kia EV9 came in fourth place with 190 votes, the Volvo EX30 fifth (168), and the BYD Seal came sixth with 131 votes. To note, the Toyota C-HR was placed seventh, with 127 votes. It was the only vehicle on the shortlist, to not be available with a pure-electric powertrain.

Specs

Key features of the vehicle

Built on the medium AmpR platform, the Scenic E-Tech is designed for versatility and zero emissions. It's agile, lightweight at 1,890kg, compact at 4,470mm long, and boasts an impressive range of up to 606km under WLTP testing. Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive said the award "demonstrates that we have made the right choices," emphasizing its record-breaking range, spaciousness, and eco-friendly design.

Standing

Scenic E-Tech's position in the European EV market

Scenic E-Tech also offers a comfortable interior and cutting-edge technology. It gets a Solarbay panoramic sunroof and the newest-generation OpenR Link panel with integrated Google systems. These features are expected to boost its standing in the European electric vehicle market. With its award-winning design and advanced tech, Scenic E-Tech is sure to catch the eye of young auto enthusiasts.