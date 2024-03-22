Next Article

The Swift is one of the best-selling models for Maruti Suzuki since its inception in 2005

New-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire in the works

By Pradnesh Naik 03:29 pm Mar 22, 202403:29 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to roll out the 2024 versions of its Swift and Dzire in the Indian market. Camouflaged mules of both vehicles have been sighted doing test runs in India, signaling an upcoming launch. The Swift will maintain its distinctive shape, but will showcase new bumpers, lights, and alloy wheels. Also, the rear door handles will be moved back to the doors from their previous location on the C-pillar in the outgoing model.

Specs

Significant design overhaul and new features expected

Both the Swift and Dzire models will undergo significant design overhauls, with the former looking sharper and the latter featuring a more integrated rear end. The cabins of the new models will introduce a dual-tone color scheme and a large infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A refreshed automatic climate control panel is anticipated below the central AC vents on the revised dashboard. Other enhancements will include a new instrument cluster and possibly a sunroof in the Dzire.

Engine

What about their performance?

The 2024 Swift and Dzire will draw power from Suzuki's newest inline-three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine, codenamed Z12E. This new-age motor will deliver a maximum power of 80hp and a peak torque of 108Nm. Although slightly less powerful than the current-generation Swift's output, it promises better fuel efficiency at 24km/liter, with a new mild-hybrid assist system. To recall, both vehicles were seen in Himachal Pradesh, presumably for high-altitude testing.