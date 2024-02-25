The i20 N Line (facelift) rolls on 16-inch designer dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai i20 N Line (facelift) unveiled, India launch expected soon

What's the story Hyundai has unveiled the revamped i20 N Line hatchback for the global markets. The updated sporty model is anticipated to make its way to India in the coming months, following the debut of the refreshed i20 on our shores last September. The new i20 N Line showcases a range of exterior and interior enhancements while likely aintaining the same 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine as its predecessor.

Exterior and interior updates on new i20 N Line

The i20 N Line (facelift) features a fresh textured radiator grille with the "N" badging, sporty bumpers exclusive to the N Line, red accents on the front bumper and side skirts, reimagined 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and chrome-finished twin exhausts. Inside, the dashboard sports an all-black theme with red accents and controls. The cabin also includes an exclusive N Line steering wheel with perforated leather and red stitching, a sporty gearshift lever, aluminum-look sports pedals, and N Line-spec sports seats.

Features and powertrain

Features, powertrain details of facelifted i20 N Line

The upgraded i20 N Line comes equipped with an infotainment screen offering mobile connectivity, a wireless charger, a single-pane sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, multi-color ambient lighting, and a Bose﻿ sound system. Under the hood, Hyundai is expected to continue using the same 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 118hp of power and 172Nm of torque. This powertrain can be paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission unit.