Feb 25, 2024

What's the story The 300cc to 500cc motorcycle market is heating up, with big names like Royal Enfield, Honda, Harley-Davidson, Triumph, KTM, TVS, and Bajaj Auto all vying for dominance. In January 2024, this segment saw a 13.97% year-over-year (YoY) growth and a 21% month-over-month (MoM) growth from December 2023, totaling 79,581 unit sales. Royal Enfield took the lead, capturing an impressive 85.3% market share by selling 67,888 units.

Royal Enfield leads

Royal Enfield Classic 350 leads pack

Royal Enfield's Classic 350 continues to be the top seller in the 300cc-500cc range, with 28,013 units sold in January 2024. The model experienced a 7.19% YoY growth and a 31.93% MoM growth, accounting for 35.2% of the market share in this segment. The Classic 350's volume growth was 1,879 and 6,779 units YoY and MoM, respectively. The Bullet 350 and Hunter 350 took second and third place, with sales of 15,590 and 13,536 units, respectively.

Honda, Harley-Davidson follow

Honda CB350, Harley-Davidson X 440 show impressive growth

Honda's CB350 lineup claimed fifth place with sales of 3,687 units in January 2024, boasting a massive YoY growth of 239.82% and an impressive MoM growth of 88.5%. Harley-Davidson's X 440 outperformed the Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and Jawa/Yezdi models by selling 3,349 units last month. It is a notable achievement for the Hero-Harley partnership. The X 440 also saw a healthy 52.99% MoM growth, gaining 1,160 units in volume.

Other bikemakers

KTM, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto record notable sales

In the sub-500cc units sales category, KTM sold 858 units of its popular 390 range, registering a 9.02% YoY and 47.42% MoM growth. TVS Motor Company trailed closely behind with sales of 697 units of its 310cc Apache bikes, achieving a 54.89% YoY and 47.36% MoM growth. Bajaj Auto's Dominar 400 experienced an 8.7% YoY decline but managed a 72.58% MoM increase with sales of 535 units last month.