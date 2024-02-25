Hyundai IONIQ 5 N boasts a top speed of 260km/h (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai to discontinue petrol-powered N Line models soon: Check details

By Pradnesh Naik 05:19 pm Feb 25, 202405:19 pm

What's the story Hyundai is set to halt production of internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered N Line models for Europe in February, shifting its focus to high-performance electric vehicles (EVs). This move supports the company's goal of offering a zero-emission lineup by 2035 and achieving 100% carbon neutrality by 2045. Meanwhile, released globally last year, the all-electric IONIQ 5 N has been well-received by critics and customers alike around the world. The automaker aims to continue the momentum further.

Next Article

Current lineup

IONIQ 5 sole car in Hyundai's Europe N lineup

The IONIQ 5 N is the sole full N car in Hyundai's lineup, following the discontinuation of the i30 N and i20 N models, in Europe. Notably, these two models were instrumental in building Hyundai's N brand among European hot-hatch fans. The high-performance EV boasts an 84kWh battery pack powering a 222hp front motor and a 378hp rear motor, resulting in a combined output of 601hp, which jumps to 641hp when Boost Mode is activated.

Impact

Hyundai's N activities in North America remain unaffected

While Hyundai shifts its focus in Europe, its N activities in North America remain unchanged. With the KONA N being discontinued in the United States in 2023 and the IONIQ 5 N not yet available at dealerships, the ELANTRA N sedan is currently the only hot Hyundai model there. In India, Hyundai is preparing to launch the CRETA N Line next month, marking the third N Line model to debut there and catering to the growing demand for high-performance vehicles.