India-bound BYD Dolphin EV gets massive price cut in China

What's the story Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD has unveiled an updated version of the Dolphin EV with a starting price of CNY 99,800 (Rs. 11.64 lakh), a 14.6% decrease from its previous model. This news follows BYD's trademark filing for the hatchback in India, suggesting the Dolphin could be the company's most affordable electric car in the country. It is available worldwide with two battery options: a 60.4kWh pack with a 427km range and a 44.9kWh pack with a 340km range.

The BYD Dolphin uses LFP Blade batteries and can be charged from 30% to 80% in just 29 minutes with a 100kW DC fast charger or an 11kW three-phase charger. The 60.4kWh version can go from 0-100km/h in seven seconds, thanks to an electric motor that generates 201hp of power and 290Nm of torque. The Dolphin also features Vehicle to Load (VtoL) technology, allowing owners to power other electrical devices using the car's battery.

The updated Dolphin EV comes with heated front seats, electric seat adjustment, adaptive headlamps, LED lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety features include electronic stability control, traction control, hill descent control, and automatic vehicle hold. It also gets a camera and radar-based ADAS suite with forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert and brake, lane departure prevention, and emergency lane keeping assist.