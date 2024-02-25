Mahindra XUV400 rolls on 17-inch diamond-cut wheels

What's the story In January, Mahindra revamped its XUV400 SUV with significant interior and feature upgrades. The electric vehicle (EV) directly competes with the Tata Nexon EV. The top-tier XUV400 EL Pro is equipped with a 39.5kWh battery pack and a 110kW motor, generating 148hp/310Nm. It features a single-speed transmission that powers the front wheels. Here's a look at the real-world range of the popular mid-size all-electric SUV.

Powertrain specifications and charging options

The Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro provides three driving modes and an L mode for increased regen effect. It boasts a 0-100km/h time of 8.3 seconds, outpacing the Nexon EV's 8.9 seconds. Charging options include a 3.3kW AC charger that takes 13.5 hours for a full charge, a 7.2kW charger requiring 6.5 hours, and a 50kW DC fast charger that charges from 10-100% in just 50 minutes. Mahindra claims an official range of 456km for the EL Pro model.

Real-world range test results

During the EL Pro model's real-world test, the fully charged battery displayed a distance-to-empty (DTE) of 278km in the fun mode, per CarWale. At the 75% battery mark, the car had covered 67.2km with a DTE of 209km. At the 50% mark, it had covered 129.3km with a DTE of 138km, while at the 10% mark, it had covered 228.2km with a DTE of 24km. The car ultimately stopped at 256km, demonstrating its real-world range.