The upcoming 5 EV takes design inspiration from the iconic Renault 5 TL from 1974 (Photo credit: Renault)

Images of Renault 5 EV leaked ahead of official reveal

By Pradnesh Naik 12:22 pm Feb 25, 202412:22 pm

What's the story French carmaker Renault has been pushing the boundaries in electric mobility in recent years. In the latest development, the images of its upcoming electric hatchback, the Renault 5 EV, were leaked before its official unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show on Monday (February 26). These pictures reveal the production-ready E-Tech trim, closely resembling the 2021 concept model. This new electric vehicle (EV) is set to compete with offerings from global rivals like China's BYD and the United States (US)'s Tesla.

Next Article

Design

Design elements of the Renault 5 EV

Sporting a vibrant yellow color with a striking red line, the Renault 5 EV's design features a prominent logo and horizontal cuts across the front. A black panel on the hood shows the charging status, while the lower grill contains cameras and radar modules. Inside, the EV boasts unique LED patterns, toggle-style climate controls, gear selector buttons, and a sporty steering wheel. Two displays adorn the dashboard: one for infotainment and another for instrumentation. It also gets color-coordinated seat upholstery.

Specifications

Powertrain details of the upcoming hatchback

Built on the AmpR Small platform (formerly CMF-B-EV), this electric hatchback is powered by a 52kWh battery pack, offering a WLTP-claimed range of 400km on a full charge. This battery is similar to the one in the Renault Zoe but has been optimized for weight reduction. A single 135hp electric motor propels the 3.92m long vehicle, with its charging port located on the front left quarter panel.

Information

EV will make waves in global market once launched

In summary, the leaked images of the Renault 5 EV showcase its eye-catching design and advanced features. With its debut set for Monday at the Geneva Motor Show, this electric hatchback is poised to make waves in the global EV market.