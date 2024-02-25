Both SUVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

How Ferrari Purosangue fares against Aston Martin DBX 707

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Feb 25, 202412:05 am

What's the story Ferrari, the legendary supercar maker, has delivered India's first-ever unit of the Purosangue to a Bengaluru owner. With an estimated price tag of around Rs. 6 crore (ex-showroom), it rivals the DBX 707 from Aston Martin in the high-end performance SUV segment on our shores. Between these two behemoths, which one makes more sense: the Italian fighter or the British brawler? Let's find out.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Although the Porsche Cayenne created the performance SUV segment, it was the Lamborghini and Aston Martin that captured the market with the Urus and DBX, respectively. The British marque later introduced a more powerful DBX 707 model to claim the top spot. However, Ferrari has leveled the playing field by introducing the Purosangue with a potent 6.5-liter V12 engine.

Design

Ferrari's Purosangue looks more appealing, futuristic

Ferrari Purosangue gets a muscular bonnet, bumper-mounted adaptive LED headlights with split-type DRLs, a large grille with the iconic "Prancing Horse" logo, suicide doors, designer alloy wheels, quad exhaust tips, and sleek LED taillights. Aston Martin DBX 707 sports a sculpted hood, a signature chrome-slatted grille, LED headlights, swan doors, flush-fitted door handles, a ducktail spoiler with integrated LED taillamps, and 22-inch aluminum wheels.

Interiors

Both SUVs get ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control

The Purosangue gets a luxurious cabin featuring premium leather upholstery, an electrochromic glass roof, a multifunctional steering wheel, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and a digital instrument cluster. The DBX 707 houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options, and a 14-speaker, 790-watt premium sound system. Both SUVs get ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and multiple airbags.

Performance

Purosangue gets more powerful engine

The Purosangue draws power from a larger 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated V12 engine that generates 715hp of maximum power and 716Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to an eight-speed DCT gearbox. The DBX 707 is backed by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 mill that churns out 707hp of maximum power and 900Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Verdict

Which one is better?

In India, the Aston Martin DBX 707 can be yours at a price of Rs. 4.63 crore. On the other hand, we expect the Ferrari Purosangue to cost at around Rs. 6 crore here (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Purosangue makes more sense on our shores with its attractive design, powerful engine, and overall better brand value.