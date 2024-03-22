Next Article

SKODA KODIAQ features an all-LED lighting setup

SKODA KODIAQ's L&K trim gets cheaper by Rs. 2 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 02:47 pm Mar 22, 202402:47 pm

What's the story SKODA has significantly revamped the variant lineup of its seven-seater offering, the KODIAQ in India. The company has decided to offer only the top-spec trim on our shores, effectively discontinuing the previous two variants: Style and Sportline. Along with this variant reshuffle, SKODA has also adjusted the prices of the SUV without implementing any mechanical modifications. The range-topping L&K version is now more affordable, with a significant revision on its ex-showroom price.

Price cut

The flagship SUV is now more budget-friendly

The top-of-the-line KODIAQ L&K has undergone a price cut of Rs. 2 lakh, making it more budget-friendly for consumers. The cost now stands at Rs. 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite this price revision and variant reshuffling, KODIAQ still competes in the premium full-size SUV segment in India. It goes head-on with models like the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Hyundai TUCSON, and MG Gloster.

Upcoming model

SKODA's new compact SUV is set to join the line-up

Alongside the modifications made to the KODIAQ, SKODA is also gearing up to launch a new compact SUV. This yet-to-be-revealed vehicle is designed to rival models such as the Hyundai VENUE, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon. The car will be equipped with a standard 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that delivers 115hp of maximum power. It will share its MQB-A0-IN platform with its elder sibling, the KUSHAQ, and is slated for release in March 2025.