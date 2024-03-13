Next Article

Devin is touted as an 'AI software engineer' that can write, debug, and deploy code

Coders create AI assistant to take over their tasks

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:08 pm Mar 13, 202406:08 pm

What's the story US-based start-up Cognition has introduced Devin—a futuristic artificial intelligence (AI) software engineer. This innovative AI assistant is being recognized as the first of its kind globally. It has the ability to transform a simple prompt into a fully functional website or a software program. Backed by the Founders Fund, Cognition claims that Devin represents a new state-of-the-art in coding benchmarks.

Skill-set

Devin's capabilities are not limited to coding

Devin is not just a coding tool. It is a complete AI software engineer that can write, debug, and deploy code. In a demonstration displayed by Cognition, Devin displayed its proficiency in swiftly rectifying issues by adding a print statement when coming across an error. This ability to quickly identify and fix problems showcases the potential of this AI assistant in revolutionizing the software engineering paradigm.

Unprecedented

Devin's achievements: Setting new standards in coding

Devin has not only been recognized as a pioneering AI assistant but also has proven its mettle on the SWE-bench coding benchmark. SWE-bench coding is a globally accepted tool that evaluates language models in a realistic software engineering setting. This achievement signifies that Devin is setting new standards in software engineering. It has also successfully cleared practical engineering interviews from leading entities, further solidifying its position as a revolutionary tool in coding and software development.