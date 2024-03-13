Next Article

Slack integrates GIF search and sharing: How to use

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 05:36 pm Mar 13, 202405:36 pm

What's the story Slack, the popular workplace communication platform, has introduced a new feature that allows users to select and send GIFs directly within the app. The new GIF picker is powered by Tenor, a Google-owned search engine that hosts millions of GIFs. Users can now access this feature by clicking on the emoji icon and then selecting the GIF tab or by clicking on the (+) icon to open the GIF picker.

How to use Slack's new GIF picker feature

Once you open the GIF picker, type in your search query like "Happy Birthday" or "Congratulations." A grid of results will appear. Users can then select their preferred GIF and hit send to share it in their message. This feature aims to simplify and enhance user interaction within Slack messages. To recall, Tenor GIFs were available on Slack but got removed two years back. Finally, the functionality is back again.

Slack's GIF picker feature rollout timeline

While a new GIF picker feature has been introduced, not all users may have immediate access to it. However, Slack has assured that the feature will be available to all users by the end of the month. Until then, users can continue to send GIFs in their messages using traditional methods such as copying and pasting from third-party websites or using the '/giphy' command in the message field.