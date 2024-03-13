Next Article

Vision Pro is equipped with cameras that allow seeing external environment while wearing the device

How surgeons utilized Apple Vision Pro's capabilities during spinal operation

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 05:05 pm Mar 13, 202405:05 pm

What's the story In a groundbreaking application of technology, a surgical team at London's Cromwell Hospital successfully used Apple Vision Pro, an augmented reality (AR) headset, during two microspinal procedures. The headset was worn by an assisting surgical nurse. The medic utilized eXeX software integrated into the device to access procedural guides and other necessary data within the operation theater. This marks a giant leap in medical technology, demonstrating how AR can provide hands-free access to crucial information during surgery.

How it helped?

Apple Vision Pro's unique features enhance surgical procedures

The Apple Vision Pro headset offers unique features that make it particularly suitable for use in surgical procedures. Unlike other headsets, the Vision Pro is equipped with cameras that allow users to see their external environment while wearing the device. This feature is especially beneficial in a surgical operating room setting. The headset's ability to provide a 'see-through' experience gives it a competitive edge over other devices, making it an invaluable tool in complex medical procedures like spinal surgery.

Details

Surgeon praises VR technology in surgery

Syed Aftab, a surgeon involved in the procedures, expressed his excitement about the innovative use of technology. He stated it was a privilege to be part of the first team in Europe to use the technology and software in surgery. The successful surgery demonstrates how virtual reality tools can be effectively applied in medical settings beyond their traditional uses.

VR's boons

VR technology — a gamechanger in medical field

Suvi Verho, the lead scrub nurse at the London Independent Hospital, hailed the technology as a 'gamechanger' stating that it eliminates human error and guesswork. The eXeX software used with the headset was developed by Exes, a US-based company specializing in AI software. This technology is expected to transform various aspects of healthcare including clinical education, surgical planning, training, medical imaging, and behavioral health.