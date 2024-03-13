Next Article

When in doubt, it's advised to disconnect the call and contact the person in question directly

AI-generated voice scam targets unsuspecting mother: Here's how she escaped

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:28 pm Mar 13, 202406:28 pm

What's the story In a worrying incident in India, a woman named Kaveri was targeted by a scammer using artificial intelligence. The scammer, impersonating a police officer, claimed to have arrested Kaveri's daughter for allegedly attempting to blackmail an MLA's son. The con artist used an AI-generated voice that mimicked her daughter's voice in an attempt to extract money from the unsuspecting mother.

Victim recognized scam, confronted impersonator

Kaveri quickly recognized the scam when she heard her daughter's voice. Despite the voice sounding identical to her daughter's, it didn't match her usual speaking style. When Kaveri demanded to speak with her daughter in a proper, lengthy conversation, the impersonator became angry and threatened to take her away. Undeterred, Kaveri played along until the scammer ended the call abruptly.

Rise in AI-generated voice scams

This incident is not an isolated case. Many people have reported similar experiences online, indicating a growing trend of scams using AI-generated voices and videos. These sophisticated tools can fabricate everything from pictures to videos to voice recordings with alarming accuracy. In such situations, it's advised to disconnect the call and contact the person in question directly. Always remember, a genuine police officer will ask you to come to the police station for any serious matter.

