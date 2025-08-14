'War 2' review: Hrithik-NTR's spy film struggles to entertain

The sixth part in Yash Raj Films 's ever-expanding Spy Universe, Ayan Mukerji 's War 2 is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR . Also starring Anil Kapoor , Ashutosh Rana, and Kiara Advani, the movie boasts a terrific ensemble and excellent production design, but suffers from a bloated narrative. The story ties itself up in knots, and War 2 absolutely pales in comparison to War (2019).

Plot Kabir's dangerous adventures continue Roshan returns as R&AW agent Kabir Dhaliwal, the charismatic spy from War. This time, he is on an undercover mission that takes him across six countries: Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Japan, Russia, and India. His mission pits him against a new, mysterious nemesis named Vikram (NTR), who is always two steps ahead of Kabir. Can Kabir take Vikram down and save the country?

#1 What works: Background music, callbacks to previous part Roshan (51) slips into this role with ease, as if no time has passed between War and War 2. Though his scenes with Advani (34) are awkward, to say the least, he tries to make it all work. The pulsating background music ties the movie together, and the callbacks to the previous Spy Universe movies and characters are another pleasant part of War 2.

#2 Stunning production design and visuals The film has stunning production design (as is often the case with YRF movies), and the story is spread over several countries. It is visually breathtaking, and Mukerji makes fantastic use of his actors against these backdrops. Moreover, NTR's introduction scene, clearly modeled after South Indian movies, is striking and well-executed, setting the stage for the rest of the film.

#3 Will the real Spy Universe please stand up? Over the years, all Spy Universe movies have begun to sound, look, and feel the same, and War 2 is no different. While the storyline toward the climax will remind you of Tiger 3, Kabir's globetrotting adventures will make you think of Pathaan. At this point, this universe is grasping at straws, looking for twists and connections where there are none.

#4 Advani reduced to a special appearance Though Advani is the female lead (there are very few women in the movie), she is barely present in the first half. Post-intermission, she has a better, meatier role, but she is still largely in the shadows while the men run the show. Dimple Kapadia and Katrina Kaif have fared a lot better in the Spy Universe; in contrast, Advani's role is completely forgettable.

#5 Roshan tries hard, but he can't save this mess It is almost painful to see Roshan trying his best to salvage a sorry script, even though he brings his trademark panache and swag. The story fails him over and over again because it lacks enough engaging elements to keep you invested. The makers prefer shock value over a strong, decent narrative, and hence, the result is a badly executed movie.