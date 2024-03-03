Next Article

CBSE planning comprehensive AI policy for students: Report

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:32 pm Mar 03, 2024

What's the story The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is exploring a comprehensive policy on incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) in schools to prepare students for future jobs and encourage creativity and innovation. The idea was discussed at a CBSE Department of Skill Education meeting in November last year, Hindustan Times reported. Following the official huddle, it was decided to form an expert committee with members from higher education institutions, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, AI-focused industries, and board officials.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The need for AI and Data Science experts in India is expected to exceed 1 million by 2024, per reports. This makes AI a significant requirement that needs to be incorporated at all levels of the country's educational system. The central government said that the AI courses will be aligned with the National Credit Framework and the National Higher Education Qualifications Framework. It also developed and drafted a complete curriculum under the "National Programme on Artificial Intelligence Skilling Framework."

Expert committee

Committee to develop AI strategy for schools

The expert committee formed will also consist of representatives from AI-driven startups and will be responsible for developing strategies to enhance students' AI skills, preparing them for the 21st-century job market, per HT. The committee is expected to be formed soon, with recommendations likely to be submitted by April 2024. The policy aims to improve learning outcomes using AI and digital creative tools while promoting social inclusion for students with disabilities.

Roadmap

Roadmap for industry-academic partnerships

The proposed policy will also offer professional development opportunities for teachers. "The policy will also provide a roadmap for industry and academic partnerships," per an official. Strategies will be developed with both long-term and short-term goals in mind, targeting achievements at the end of the first, third, and fifth years. This initiative highlights the importance of providing students with a solid foundation in AI skills as technology continues to revolutionize industries such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and transportation.

AI skilling

Efforts to mainstream AI education

Per Financial Express, a variety of AI skill-building programs are available, with more being developed by the education department. Institutes like the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), the Center for Advanced Studies, and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) offer various AI courses with government support. They evaluate AI assessments under four categories: knowledge-based and application-based assessments, industry certifications and projects, hackathons, and internships.