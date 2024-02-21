Hanooman can communicate in 11 Indian languages

Reliance-backed consortium to roll out 'Hanooman' AI models this March

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:47 pm Feb 21, 202405:47 pm

What's the story A groundbreaking collaboration between Reliance Industries and India's leading engineering institutions, will unveil the 'Hanooman' series of Indic language models next month. This ChatGPT-like service, a joint venture between Seetha Mahalaxmi Healthcare (SML) and the BharatGPT ecosystem, aims to strengthen India's presence in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. As of now, the segment is primarily dominated by the US and China.

Features

Hanooman's multilingual and multimodal capabilities

Currently, Hanooman AI models can comprehend and communicate in 11 Indian languages, like Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil, with plans to extend to over 20 languages. These models boast a range of 1.5 billion to 40 billion parameters, highlighting their multilingual capabilities. Moreover, Hanooman is designed as a versatile AI powerhouse, generating text, videos, speech, and more in multiple Indian languages. One of the first specialized versions is VizzhyGPT. It is an AI model tailored for healthcare using extensive medical data.

Usage

Reliance Jio's custom models

Reliance Jio will make custom models based on Hanooman, for specific use cases. The firm has already started working on Jio Brain. It will be a platform for using AI across a 450 million subscriber network.

Partnership

Collaborative effort

This project is a combined effort between SML, Reliance's tech division, and the BharatGPT research team led by IIT Bombay, in partnership with seven other prestigious Indian engineering institutes. It is supported by the Centre's science department and closely collaborates with Reliance's telecom and retail operations. Hanooman joins other homegrown Indic language AI models like Krutrim from Ola, SaravamAI's OpenHathi, and IIT Madras' Airavata model in India's pursuit to become a major AI contender.