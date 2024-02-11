With a one-time fee of $59, users can unlock AI features like reminders and quizzes

This ChatGPT-powered smart pen turns handwriting into digital notes instantly

By Pradnesh Naik 10:04 pm Feb 11, 202410:04 pm

What's the story Meet XNote, a cutting-edge smart pen that's changing the game for note-takers everywhere. This nifty gadget can turn your handwritten notes into digital text and even offers artificial intelligence (AI)-powered help. Paired with an iPhone app and a special dotted notebook, XNote lets you search, edit, and set reminders based on your scribbles. Plus, with ChatGPT integration, it can answer questions based on your notes, summarize key points, and even whip up quizzes.

How XNote works and its features

The XNote pen works on regular paper, but its magic lies in the dots on each page of the included notebook. These dots help the pen track its position while an iPhone app captures your pen strokes in real time for instant digitization. Per the start-up, XNote can answer questions on your handwritten notes, present action points from a meeting, and remind you of past event highlights based on the notes you have taken.

Pricing and availability of advanced note-creating tool

You can pre-order the XNote pen and the accompanying dotted notebook for $199 (around Rs. 16,520) on Indiegogo. To unlock all the AI features like reminders and quizzes, however, you will need an XNote subscription for a one-time fee of $59 (roughly Rs. 4,898). This smart solution is perfect for digital note-takers who are tired of typing and those who enjoy writing by hand, offering a seamless fusion of traditional writing and modern tech.