What's the story At the recent Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters, a captivating event unfolded as an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated replica of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor interviewed his real-life version. The AI Tharoor, designed to mimic the politician's language and style, engaged in a lively conversation covering topics such as the literary festival, multi-tonality, and deepfakes. The real Tharoor expressed surprise over having such a conversation with his AI replica, stating, "I was surprised...it's somewhat interesting, definitely, but it's also slightly troubling."

During this intriguing exchange, the AI Tharoor inquired the MP about the impact of digital platforms on public opinion as well as the associated challenges and opportunities. To this, MP Tharoor responded, "Digital media has evolved since I first entered that space. Initially, it was a small community of genuine individuals exchanging ideas." "But as the numbers grew, organized elements entered social media, diluting the value of genuine opinion shaping," he added.

This fascinating encounter between Tharoor and his AI doppelganger highlighted the boundless potential of AI in fostering meaningful conversations and broadening human interaction. As technology continues to advance and blur the lines between reality and artificial intelligence, such events encourage reflection on the implications and possibilities of human-AI collaboration in shaping our future. The seamless fusion of technology and human intellect at this event demonstrated the profound impact AI can have on society.