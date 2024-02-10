'Disney's Magic Words' will initially be restricted to the US

Walt Disney introduces AI-powered advertising tool: How it works

By Pradnesh Naik 04:58 pm Feb 10, 202404:58 pm

What's the story United States (US)-based mass media and entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney is stepping up its advertising game. By introducing "Disney's Magic Words," an AI-powered tool, the company plans to help brands customize their ads based on the mood of specific movie or TV show scenes. This cutting-edge approach to contextual advertising will be accessible on Disney and Hulu streaming platforms. The tool will use AI and machine learning to examine and label scenes with metadata like content, brands, images, and mood.

Next Article

How it works

How 'Magic Words' works for advertisers

With "Disney's Magic Words," brands can pinpoint particular scenes or moods and tailor their ads accordingly. Geoffrey Calabrese, chief investment officer at Omnicom Media Group, said, "These magic words are literally going to be able to connect me to the emotions of the consumer at an audience level. And for us, that's really a game changer." Omnicom is one of six global ad agencies participating in an early beta test of this innovative ad product.

Advertisement

Disney's streaming ad technology attracts advertisers

As advertisers move away from traditional television, Disney's focus on streaming ad technology is timely. Moreover, CEO Bob Iger shared that the ad-supported version of Disney+'s service attracted over 1,000 advertisers in the first quarter, a tenfold increase since its launch. Joe Earley, the president of Disney's direct-to-consumer business, mentioned that half of Disney+ subscribers opt for the cheaper ad-supported version. The company has spent years perfecting ad technology specifically for streaming.