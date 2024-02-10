The rewards are credited within 24 hours of redemption

Free Fire MAX codes for February 10: How to redeem

By Pradnesh Naik 10:20 am Feb 10, 202410:20 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has swiftly risen to prominence in India's fiercely competitive battle royale gaming landscape. Its engaging graphics and immersive gameplay have earned praise from enthusiasts across the country. The introduction of free daily redemption codes adds an exciting dimension to the experience. They come with limited validity, usually spanning 12-18 hours. This time constraint enhances anticipation and intensifies the thrill for players.

Codes

Codes are valid for limited duration

You can elevate your gaming journey with custom redemption codes designed for Garena Free Fire MAX, granting access to a wide range of unique in-game items and rewards. Here are the codes for Saturday (February 10): VNY3MQWNKEGU, U8S47JGJH5MG, FFIC33NTEUKA, ZZATXB24QES8, MCPTFNXZF4TA, FF11HHGCGK3B, FF11WFNPP956, X99TK56XDJ4X, FF11DAKX4WHV, WLSGJXS5KFYR, FF11NJN5YS3E, ZRJAPH294KV5, Y6ACLK7KUD1N, W0JJAFV3TU5E, SARG886AV5GR, FF1164XNJZ2V, B6IYCTNH4PV3, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF10617KGUF9, FF119MB3PFA5, ZYPPXWRWIAHD, YXY3EGTLHGJX, FF10GCGXRNHY.

Process

How to unlock in-game items?

First, access the rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes. Log in using credentials from platforms like Facebook, Apple ID, X, Google, VK ID, or Huawei ID. Enter the redemption code into the specified text box on the screen, then complete the process by clicking "Confirm." Once the codes are successfully redeemed, you can collect your rewards by launching the game on your device.