Reliance Industries shares enter oversold territory: What it means

Written by Rishabh Raj September 25, 2023 | 06:41 pm 1 min read

Reliance Industries Ltd., India's largest company by market valuation, has faced a challenging streak as its stock fell for the fifth consecutive day, plunging the conglomerate into oversold territory for the first time since March. This recent development has caught the attention of investors, as historical trends suggest the potential for a rebound when the company's shares hit this technical level.

Stock nears 200-day moving average

On Monday, Reliance Industries's share fell by 0.7% to reach Rs. 2,339.50, signaling a possible breach of its 200-day moving average. The company's shares have underperformed the benchmark stock indices, posting a modest year-to-date gain of just 0.9%. The drop in Reliance's stock price gained momentum in late July.

Oversold territory sparks rebound speculation

Investors are closely monitoring the situation, drawing parallels with past instances when Reliance Industries found itself in oversold territory. Historically, such moments have often preceded a resurgence in the company's stock price, providing an enticing prospect for bargain hunters.

