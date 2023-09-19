Jio AirFiber debuts as wireless 5G internet service. Gamechanger?

Technology

Jio AirFiber debuts as wireless 5G internet service. Gamechanger?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 19, 2023 | 01:36 pm 2 min read

Jio AirFiber boasts speed of up to 1.5Gbps

Reliance Industries has finally launched Jio AirFiber, a wireless internet service for homes and offices, in India. To recall, it was showcased at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) last year. The service, which uses 5G technology, promises high-speed internet connectivity comparable to traditional fiber-optic connections. With a competitive price point, Jio AirFiber aims to revolutionize the market in the country.

Effortless installation and high-speed connectivity

Jio AirFiber offers a simple plug-and-play installation, creating a personal Wi-Fi hotspot in your home or office. The service covers up to 1,000 square feet on the same floor and boasts speeds of up to 1.5Gbps. Advanced features include parental control tools, Wi-Fi 6 support, and seamless integration with the Jio set-top box for combined internet and television services. Initially, the service will be offered in Tier 1 cities where Jio's 5G network is active.

Jio AirFiber v/s Jio Fiber: Key differences

Jio AirFiber and Jio Fiber are distinct broadband services from Reliance Jio. While Jio Fiber uses wired fiber optic cables, Jio AirFiber is a wireless broadband network utilizing point-to-point radio links. Jio AirFiber offers speeds up to 1.5Gbps, surpassing Jio Fiber's 1 Gbps. Additionally, Jio AirFiber's plug-and-play installation contrasts with Jio Fiber's professional installation requirement. Built on SA (standalone) architecture, Jio AirFiber's 5G technology gives it a competitive edge in speed and reliability.

How much does Jio AirFiber cost?

In India, the Jio AirFiber service can be booked via Jio's official website by paying Rs. 100. Once payment is complete, the company will contact the user regarding the installation process. There are six plans priced at Rs. 599, Rs. 899, Rs. 1,199, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, and Rs. 3,999. The service is now available in cities like Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai.

Share this timeline