The Ministry of Education on Tuesday released the date-sheets for the upcoming Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations for Classes X and XII. It had earlier been announced that the exams would begin on May 4. For Class X, the exams will finish on June 7, while Class XII exams will end on June 11, the date-sheets show. Here are more details.

Announcement Did our best to ensure exams go smoothly: Education Minister

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you." Pokhriyal wished the students good luck with the exams, adding that there is plenty of time for the students to prepare. He observed that the COVID-19 outbreak has now slowed down, but urged sustained caution until the disease is eradicated.

Here's the date-sheet for Class X exams

On May 4, the exams for Odia, Kannada, and Lepcha will be held. The English Language and Literature and Hindi (Course A/Course B) exams will be held on May 6 and May 10 respectively. These would be followed by Science on May 15, Mathematics (Standard/Basic) on May 21, and Social Science on May 27. Computer Applications is the last exam on June 7.

Here's the date-sheet for Class XII exams

The Class XII exam would be held in two shifts—Morning (starting 10:30 am) and Afternoon (starting 2:30 pm). The key exams are English on May 4, Engineering Graphics on May 10, Business Studies on May 12, Physics on May 13, Accountancy on May 17, Chemistry on May 18, Biology on May 24, Economics on May 25, Hindi on May 31, Mathematics on June 1.

