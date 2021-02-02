-
CBSE Class X, XII Board exam date-sheets out!
The Ministry of Education on Tuesday released the date-sheets for the upcoming Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations for Classes X and XII.
It had earlier been announced that the exams would begin on May 4.
For Class X, the exams will finish on June 7, while Class XII exams will end on June 11, the date-sheets show.
Here are more details.
Announcement
Did our best to ensure exams go smoothly: Education Minister
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you."
Pokhriyal wished the students good luck with the exams, adding that there is plenty of time for the students to prepare.
He observed that the COVID-19 outbreak has now slowed down, but urged sustained caution until the disease is eradicated.
Class X
Here's the date-sheet for Class X exams
On May 4, the exams for Odia, Kannada, and Lepcha will be held.
The English Language and Literature and Hindi (Course A/Course B) exams will be held on May 6 and May 10 respectively.
These would be followed by Science on May 15, Mathematics (Standard/Basic) on May 21, and Social Science on May 27.
Computer Applications is the last exam on June 7.
Twitter Post
You can view the complete Class X date-sheet here
Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class X.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021
Class XII
Here's the date-sheet for Class XII exams
The Class XII exam would be held in two shifts—Morning (starting 10:30 am) and Afternoon (starting 2:30 pm).
The key exams are English on May 4, Engineering Graphics on May 10, Business Studies on May 12, Physics on May 13, Accountancy on May 17, Chemistry on May 18, Biology on May 24, Economics on May 25, Hindi on May 31, Mathematics on June 1.
Twitter Post
You can view the complete Class XII date-sheet here
Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class Xll.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021
Exams
Exams to be held in offline written-mode
All examinations would be held in the offline-written mode with strict compliance with COVID-19 appropriate behavior.
The syllabus for each subject has been reduced by up to 30% to ease the burden on students as schooling had been temporarily halted, then moved online, in light of the pandemic.
The practical examinations for applied subjects are scheduled to begin on March 1.