The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released a revised date sheet for Class X and Class XII 2021 board examinations. The exams would begin on May 4 for both Classes X and XII. For Class X, the exams will finish on June 7, while the Class XII exams will end on June 14, the revised date-sheets show. Here are more details.

What's changed for the Class X exam date-sheet?

For students of Class X, the Science exam has been rescheduled from May 15 to May 21. The Mathematics exam will now be held on June 2. The exam was earlier scheduled for May 21. The exams will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. You can view the complete revised date-sheet on the CBSE website.

What's changed for the Class XII exam date-sheet?

The Physics exam has been rescheduled from May 13 to June 8. The Mathematics and Applied Mathematics exam will be conducted on May 31. The Geography exam—earlier scheduled for June 2—will be held on June 3. The exams would be held in two shifts: Morning (starting 10:30 am) and Afternoon (starting 2:30 pm). You can view the revised date-sheet on the CBSE website.

Exam Exams to be held in offline written-mode