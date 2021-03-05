Overseas Citizens of India or OCI cardholders will require special permission if they want to take up any research, missionary, Tabligh or journalistic activities, according to fresh rules issued by the Union Home Ministry on Friday. They will need to get permission from the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or the Indian Mission concerned. Here are more details on this.

Details Permission also needed to visit restricted areas

OCI cardholders will also need permission if they want to undertake research, internship, or employment in any foreign diplomatic missions, and foreign government organizations in India. Further, a special permit will also be needed to visit any place that falls under the protected, or restricted, or prohibited areas as specified by the government or the competent authority of India.

Details All rules were reportedly published in 2019

Apart from the said rules, Overseas Citizens will have to inform the FRRO in case there is a change in address. According to reports, all these rules were part of a brochure published by it on November 15, 2019, and have now been consolidated and notified. However, the requirement of special permission for activities like Tabligh - a religious sect - has raised eyebrows.

Background What was the infamous Tablighi Jamaat event?

The Tablighi Jamaat was under sharp media and government scrutiny after hundreds of coronavirus cases across the country were traced to their religious gathering in Delhi in March last year when the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading around the world. Last month, a court in Uttar Pradesh imposed penalties of Rs. 1,500 each on many people involved with the infamous religious congregation.

Other rules OCI to get parity with Indian nationals on some matters