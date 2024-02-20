Conditions like autism, obesity, and depression might have a solution soon

Neuralink's first human patient can control mouse with thoughts

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:45 pm Feb 20, 202403:45 pm

What's the story Elon Musk shared exciting news during a Spaces event on his social media platform X. He said the first person to receive a Neuralink brain-chip implant, has fully recovered and can now control a computer mouse with their thoughts. Describing the feat, Musk claimed, "Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with neural effects that we are aware of. Patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking."

Neuralink's goals and ambitions

Neuralink's primary aim is to help people control computer cursors or keyboards using only their thoughts. The brain-computer interface implant is surgically placed in a part of the brain responsible for movement intentions. Musk envisions a future where Neuralink's chip devices can be quickly inserted through surgery to treat conditions like autism, obesity, depression, as well as schizophrenia.

Safety concerns and regulatory scrutiny

Despite being valued at around $5 billion last year, Neuralink has faced scrutiny over its safety measures. Last month, Reuters reported that the company was fined for violating US Department of Transportation's rules related to the movement of hazardous materials. However, Neuralink successfully implanted its first human patient with the chip last month, after getting the green light for human trial recruitment in September 2023.

Neuralink has shifted to Nevada

On a related note, Neuralink has changed its legal address to Nevada, from Delaware in the US. Meanwhile, Musk's SpaceX has moved its state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas. Finally, electric carmaker Tesla might also see a shift to Texas.