Rice cannot extract liquid and save your water-damaged iPhone

Apple's tips for dealing with wet iPhones skips rice hack

By Akash Pandey 02:18 pm Feb 20, 202402:18 pm

What's the story Apple has debunked the popular internet hack of using uncooked rice to dry out wet smartphones and gadgets, warning that it could cause more harm. Advising against using rice to dry out your iPhone, Apple says "Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone." Apple also cautions against using hair dryers, compressed air, or inserting cotton swabs and paper towels into charging ports. The company has also provided proper guidelines for handling liquid detection alerts.

Debunking myth

Rice cannot extract liquid to save your water-damaged device

For years, people have been placing their water-damaged gadgets in a rice bag, sealing it, and allowing it to sit for some time. The rationale behind this method is that rice absorbs moisture from within the device. However, researchers have long argued that this process is largely a myth. Using rice doesn't expedite the drying process and potentially slows it down, thereby increasing the risk of further harm to internal components. Apple's latest document actively supports these claims.

Steps

Apple's suggested method for drying wet iPhones

Instead of turning to rice or other risky methods, Apple suggests gently tapping the wet iPhone against your hand with the charging connector pointing down. Then, place the device in a well-ventilated area to dry and wait 30 minutes before attempting to charge it. If the liquid detection alert continues, allow the phone to dry for up to 24 hours. If it still isn't charging, unplug the cable, remove the adapter from the wall outlet, and reconnect again.

Resistance

iPhones come with dust and water ingress protection

The iPhone 12 and newer models have been designed to endure being submerged in water up to a depth of six meters (approximately 20 feet) for up to 30 minutes. However, if the situation does arise with your iPhone or any other gadget, you can simply try Apple's suggested method instead of using rice bags and other tricks.