The phone packs IMAX Enhanced stereo speakers

World's thinnest foldable phone goes ultra-premium with Porsche Design makeover

By Akash Pandey 01:37 pm Feb 20, 202401:37 pm

What's the story HONOR has teamed up with Porsche Design to create the HONOR Magic V2 RSR, a special edition of the world's thinnest foldable device. With a thickness of 9.9mm when folded and 4.7mm when opened, the phone showcases Porsche-inspired design elements, such as the agate gray color and a flyline running down the center, reminiscent of the Porsche 911's hood. The foldable phone will make its global debut at MWC. Its pricing is still under wraps.

Next Article

Design and hinge mechanism

The device can withstand 4 lakh folds

The Magic V2 RSR's rear camera island sports a dark titanium frame and a bold trapezoidal shape. The hinge, made from titanium alloy and steel, is designed to withstand at least 400,000 folds. Weighing 234g, this foldable phone is lighter than rivals like the OnePlus Open, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, and Google Pixel Fold.

Display and cameras

The handset has a triple rear camera arrangement

The Magic V2 RSR features a 7.92-inch (2156x2344 pixels) foldable OLED screen and a 6.43-inch (1060x2376 pixels) exterior OLED display. The displays can go as bright as 1,600-nits and 2,500-nits, respectively. For added safety, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The "Falcon Camera System" on the rear includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP telephoto camera (2.5x zoom). For selfies and video calling, both inner and outer screens have a 16MP punch-hole camera.

Power and performance

Impressive memory, storage, and battery capacity

The Magic V2 RSR is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This special edition phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, larger than its competitors, thanks to energy-dense silicon-carbon cells. Although it doesn't support wireless charging, it offers 66W wired fast charging, taking about 50 minutes to fully charge.

Information

Box content, pricing, and availability

The Magic V2 RSR package comes with an active stylus, carrying case, and a 66W charger. Global pricing for the device will be revealed later this month. For reference, it is selling for around CNY 15,999 (nearly Rs. 1.86 lakh) in China.