SpaceX illegally fired workers critical of Elon Musk: US agency

Jan 04, 2024

Letter sent to SpaceX executives focused on a series of tweets Elon Musk had made since 2020

The United States' National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has accused SpaceX of illegally firing eight employees who shared a letter criticizing CEO Elon Musk as a "distraction and embarrassment." According to NLRB spokeswoman Kayla Blado, the complaint alleges that SpaceX violated the workers' rights to unite and advocate for improved working conditions under federal labor law. If no settlement is reached in the matter, a hearing is set for March 5.

Employees' letter criticized Musk's tweets and company policies

In June 2022, the employees sent a letter to SpaceX executives addressing Musk's sexually suggestive tweets since 2020, claiming they contradicted the company's diversity and workplace misconduct policies. They urged SpaceX to denounce Musk's statements. The NLRB complaint also accuses SpaceX of questioning employees about the letter, belittling the workers involved, and threatening to fire those who participated in similar activities.

Musk-owned companies face multiple labor and employment law violations

This situation is just one of many accusations against Musk's companies for violating labor and employment laws. In November, Reuters reported over 600 previously undisclosed workplace injuries at SpaceX facilities. In October, the NLRB accused X, formerly known as Twitter and owned by Musk, of unlawfully firing an employee for tweets opposing the company's return-to-office policy. Tesla, where Musk serves as CEO, has also faced multiple NLRB complaints and numerous lawsuits alleging widespread race discrimination at its factories.