By Pradnesh Naik 10:55 am Jan 04, 202410:55 am

Ethereum has a current market capitalization of $269 billion

Bitcoin has lost 4.46% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $43,174.27. It is down by 0.45% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 5.54% from yesterday and is trading at $2,239.39. It is down by 6.99% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $845.68 billion and $269.04 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $319.84, which is 1.75% more than yesterday and 2.66% lower from the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 8.05% in the last 24 hours. It is 10.95% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 7.95%) and $0.088 (down 9.90%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 3.93% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $100.84 (down 6.61%), $7.69 (down 9.27%), $0.0000099 (down 8.8%), and $0.88 (down 11.95%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 3.93% while Polka Dot has declined by 10.52%. Shiba Inu has lost 11.7% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 15.47%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Sei, Akash Network, Lido DAO, Bitget Token, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $0.77 (up 10.72%), $2.55 (up 8.90%), $3.03 (up 4.07%), $0.66 (up 3.79%), and $14.43 (up 3.39%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.04%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $1.000794 (up 0.09%), respectively.

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, Terra Classic, Theta Network, Bonk, and SATS. They are trading at $0.11 (down 17.98%), $0.00011 (down 17.45%), $1.16 (down 17.25%), $0.000011 (down 16.57%), and $0.00066 (down 16.46%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $37.28 (down 8.74%), $14.25 (down 6.26%), $14.97 (up 3.53%), $0.99 (down 0.08%), and $6.45 (down 10.84%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $14.96 (up 5.95%), $2.15 (down 8.56%), $1.61 (up 2.93%), $4.42 (down 6.30%), and $0.88 (down 9.43%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.64 trillion, a 4.92% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $116.31 billion, which marks a 42.19% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.5 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.09 trillion three months ago.