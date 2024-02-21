Elon Musk's name has been proposed for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize

Musk nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for 'safeguarding free speech'

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:58 am Feb 21, 202411:58 am

What's the story The name of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been proposed for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian MP Marius Nilsen. Nilsen, affiliated with the libertarian Progress Party, said he nominated Musk because of his "adamant defense of dialog, free speech and [enabling] the possibility to express one's views" in a "continuously more polarized world." He also praised Musk's acquisition of Twitter, now rebranded X, and provision of satellite communications to Ukraine through SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet constellation system.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In late 2022, Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion with the goal of "enabling unrestricted speech." After the acquisition, he took steps to fight "censorship" on X by reinstating banned accounts of several figures, including former United States President Donald Trump. However, there have been reports that during Musk's leadership, X has seen a rise in hate speech. Media Matters, a watchdog group, has even accused the micro-blogging site of permitting pro-Nazi content alongside advertisements from well-known brands.

MP's statement

Starlink's role in global connectivity and safety

MP Nilsen praised Musk for supplying satellite internet connectivity to Ukrainian soldiers following the onset of the Russian invasion two years ago. He said, "The multitude of tech companies Musk has founded, owns or runs, aimed at bettering societies, increasing knowledge of both Earth and space, in addition to enabling communication and connectivity globally...has helped make the world a more...safer place." Interestingly, as of Monday, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index valued Musk's fortune at $213 billion.

Nilsen praises Musk

'Musk's advocacy for open dialog'

Lauding Musk's "commitment toward free speech," Nilsen emphasized the importance of diverse opinions. "Echo chambers and yes-people do not bring forth the best ideas... Complementary views, opinions, and processes of thoughts unlock the best ideas," he said. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, responsible for selecting the award recipient from a pool of several hundred nominations annually, accepts nominations from government officials and individuals in academia.

2024 Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize to be announced in October

Musk's nomination comes amid a competitive field for this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Notable contenders include WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Pope Francis, and various world leaders and non-government organizations. Last year's recipient was Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, recognized for her advocacy for women's rights and human freedom in Iran. The announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate is scheduled for October.