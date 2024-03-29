Next Article

X is getting paid by a surveillance firm for special access to user data

X accused of selling user data to US government

What's the story Despite X's public opposition to state surveillance, the company and its owner, Elon Musk, are now facing scrutiny over allegations of selling user data to law enforcement agencies. A report by The Intercept suggests that X has been profiting from selling a vast amount of user data, referred to as a "firehose," for law enforcement use. This has raised concerns about privacy and the potential misuse of personal information.

Surveillance partnership

Dataminr's role in surveillance and data acquisition

The data allegedly sold by X is purchased by Dataminr, a firm specializing in surveillance that uses AI technology to track public activity across social media and other online platforms. This service provides its clients, often law enforcement agencies, with tailored real-time alerts about online activities. These alerts can aid them in responding to natural disasters or potentially monitoring protests. The relationship between X and Dataminr has been confirmed through emails obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request.

Policy contradiction

The loophole in X's data sharing practices

X's data sharing practices appear to contradict its own principles and policies, which prohibit "conducting or providing surveillance or gathering intelligence." However, a loophole exists: the data isn't directly provided to the US government but is leased to an intermediary data firm, Dataminr. This firm then provides real-time alerts to government agencies. This indirect method of sharing user data with law enforcement has raised questions about the company's commitment to user privacy and transparency.