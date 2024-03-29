Gemini now automatically starts Google Maps when asked for directions
Google's phone assistant, Gemini, has recently been updated to automatically initiate Google Maps navigation upon user requests. According to the latest release notes on the Play Store for the Gemini app, users can now command "Navigate to [place]" or "take me to [x]." In response, Gemini provides a concise summary of the route including its duration and distance, along with a map and a link to the directions.
Seamless integration with Maps extension
The new feature is managed by Gemini through the Google Maps extension, replacing the need for the older Assistant. After a brief pause following a command, Gemini launches Google Maps with the route already in progress. This update not only enhances the hands-free experience but also eliminates an extra step for users, making navigation more efficient and user-friendly.
Gemini incorporates voice commands for reminders and calendar entries
In addition to the navigation feature, Google has also integrated voice commands for setting reminders and calendar entries in the Gemini app. This functionality is accessible if the Workspace extension is activated in the user's Gemini app settings. However, it should be noted that the availability of the Workspace extension varies by country, potentially limiting access to this feature for some users.
Latest update also introduces auto-submit voice commands
The latest update to Google's Gemini also introduces auto-submit voice commands. This means that users are no longer required to press the 'send' button after giving a command, as it will be automatically submitted.