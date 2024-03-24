Next Article

Look out for the Copilot feature on your taskbar

Microsoft Copilot now rolling out to more Windows devices

By Akash Pandey 12:05 am Mar 24, 202412:05 am

What's the story Microsoft Copilot is gradually making its way to more Windows 11 users, while those on Windows 10 will have to wait a bit longer. Currently in preview, Copilot was available to a limited number of users for testing. Microsoft has now confirmed that access to Copilot will expand for both Windows 10 and 11 users. The rollout should reach most targeted devices by May-end.

Release timeframe

Availability on different Windows versions

Windows 11 users can expect Copilot to be enabled by default on version 23H2, but not on version 22H2. As stated on Microsoft Learn, the expanded rollout for Windows 11 devices starts today. On the other hand, eligible Windows 10 devices running Home and Pro editions of version 22H2, and not managed by an organization, will begin receiving Copilot later this month.

Learn and implement

How to access and use Microsoft Copilot

To start using the AI assistant once your PC gets the update, look for the Copilot logo in the taskbar. Clicking on the logo will launch Copilot, allowing you to interact with it. Users receive 10 prompts if they're not logged in and have no limit if they are logged in. For guidance on using Copilot effectively, check out available official guides and resources.