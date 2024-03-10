Next Article

Microsoft's GPT Builder rolls out to more Copilot Pro subscribers

By Akash Pandey 01:19 pm Mar 10, 2024

What's the story Microsoft is expanding access to its GPT Builder feature for more Copilot Pro subscribers. This nifty tool, unveiled earlier this year, lets users create custom chatbots without needing any coding skills. Michael Schechter, Bing's Vice President, recently hinted that more Copilot Pro users can now enjoy this feature. If you're a subscriber, it's worth checking if you've gained access to the GPT Builder.

GPT Builder is similar to OpenAI's GPT Studio

The GPT Builder operates similarly to OpenAI's GPT Studio, making it easy for users to build personalized chatbots. Microsoft previewed the feature in February, demonstrating Copilot GPTs that could help with fitness training, cooking, and vacation planning. The company is gradually rolling out access to the GPT Builder, with more users expected to gain access over time.

How to check for GPT Builder access

To use GPT Builder as a Copilot Pro subscriber, look for "Create a New Copilot GPT" in the preview. If it's not there yet, you might have to wait a bit longer for access. While the exact number of users getting access during this rollout is unclear, it's evident that Microsoft is steadily increasing the availability of the feature for its Copilot Pro subscribers.