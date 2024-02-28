Next Article

Users get 3 response choices

Superhuman introduces AI-backed instant email replies for improved productivity

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:55 pm Feb 28, 202401:55 pm

What's the story Email start-up Superhuman has unveiled an AI-driven instant replies feature, offering users three contextual response options for quicker email answers. The company plans to focus on AI-powered functionality throughout the year. Superhuman's instant replies are akin to Gmail's smart replies but boast a more contextual and personalized touch. Beta testers reportedly sent emails twice as fast using this feature.

Usage

AI integration in Superhuman's offerings

Superhuman has a history of introducing AI-based products, such as Superhuman AI, which aids users draft improved emails by suggesting changes in length or tone. In January, the company expanded this feature to iPhone and iPad apps. Moreover, an auto-summarize feature was launched in November, giving users a one-line summary atop their emails. Rivals like Shortwave and Readdle's Spark email client have also incorporated AI-driven features into their email processes.

Goal

Superhuman's AI-powered roadmap

Superhuman's AI-powered roadmap consists of three phases. They include creating an email assistant, and integrating AI facilities like auto-summary and instant replies without user prompting. Substituting parts of users' daily routines with AI agents for tasks like scheduling or composing entire emails, is also included. CEO Rahul Vohra mentioned that the firm could be profitable whenever it chooses and has a five-year runway, adding that securing new funding is not an immediate concern.

Upcoming

Future plans and pricing

Superhuman intends to invest in AI products and enhance its offerings for teams. Vohra envisions transforming email from a productivity tool into a platform for intelligent collaboration by enabling internal thread sharing, comments, and reactions. The company may reevaluate its $30 (around Rs. 2,500) per month pricing later this year. Superhuman is also exploring the development of specialized email clients, such as Superhuman for sales, aimed at customer managers and account executives with integrations like Salesforce and HubSpot.