Critics argue that we shouldn't simply accept AI's impact as inevitable

AI may soon destroy humanity? Expert's grim prediction sparks fear

By Akash Pandey 12:17 pm Feb 19, 202412:17 pm

What's the story Eliezer Yudkowsky, a renowned AI expert and founder of California's Machine Intelligence Research Institute, has issued a dire warning about humanity's future. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Yudkowsky estimated that we may have as little as two years or as much as 10 years left, with five years being the most probable. The Guardian's Tom Lamont interprets this as a potential "machine-wrought end of all things," similar to a "Terminator-like apocalypse" or a "Matrix hellscape."

Next Article

Scenario

Skepticism surrounding AI adoption and its impact on society

The Guardian's article features Lamont interviewing several prominent AI figures, highlighting concerns about embracing new technologies without considering their possible negative impacts on society. Critics argue that we shouldn't simply accept AI's impact as inevitable, but actively shape its development and deployment to minimize negative consequences. However, Yudkowsky's gloomy remarks stood out the most in the piece. "The difficulty is, people do not realize. We have a shred of a chance that humanity survives," he said.

Previous stance

Yudkowsky's controversial stance on halting AI development

Yudkowsky is no stranger to making bold claims about AI's potential dangers to humanity. Last year, he proposed bombing data centers to stop AI's advancement. In his latest interview, he clarified his position on this matter, saying he still supports bombing data centers but not with nuclear weapons. "I would pick more careful phrasing now," he said, while emphasizing the seriousness of the situation and the need for immediate action to address the potential risks posed by AI.