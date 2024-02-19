Some codes may not work in your region due to server restrictions

Free Fire MAX codes for February 19: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 09:38 am Feb 19, 202409:38 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released today's redemption codes, granting players a chance to acquire various in-game rewards like weapons, diamonds, and skins. Due to expiration dates and server limitations, the codes may not work for every player. The game, an upgraded version of Garena Free Fire, boasts upgraded graphics, gameplay, maps, and new modes for players to delve into and relish.

Next Article

Codes

Check out today's codes

Here are the codes for Monday (February 19). 3IBBMSL7AK8G, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, WEYVGQC3CT8Q GCNVA2PDRGRZ, X99TK56XDJ4X, B3G7A22TWDR7X, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 FF7MUY4ME6SC, MCPTFNXZF4TA, FF11HHGCGK3B, ZRJAPH294KV5 YXY3EGTLHGJX, FF10GCGXRNHY, FF11WFNPP956, X99TK56XDJ4X FF11DAKX4WHV, WLSGJXS5KFYR, FF11NJN5YS3E, W0JJAFV3TU5E SARG886AV5GR, FF1164XNJZ2V, B6IYCTNH4PV3, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ Y6ACLK7KUD1N, FF10617KGUF9, FF119MB3PFA5, ZYPPXWRWIAHD

Process

How to redeem codes and unlock in-game items

To redeem a redeem code, navigate to the rewards redemption portal. After logging in, input the code to unlock the associated reward. Garena will transfer the reward directly to your in-game account. Keep in mind that it may take up to 24 hours for the items to arrive.