Google Pixel 6 series is the oldest to be supported by Android 15

Android 15 supports only Google Pixels released after late 2021

Feb 18, 2024

What's the story Google's shift to the Tensor processor for its Pixel smartphones is officially nearing completion in 2024. The first Tensor processor debuted in 2021, bringing significant changes to the Pixel lineup. That has led to significant changes. However, 2024 ultimately represents the year when the transition enters its final phase. The recent launch of Android 15 Developer Preview has signaled the end of support for the last Snapdragon-powered Pixels, including the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, and 5a devices.

Android 15 support and security updates

Android 15 officially supports only Pixels released after late 2021, with the oldest supported devices being the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. While this will be the final major update for 6 and 6 Pro, Google will continue to provide security updates for an additional two years for these devices. The Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, and 5a were all released during the pandemic and had unconventional launches, eventually seen as stopgap devices. They won't support Android 15 updates.

Tensor's early years and impact on mid-range Pixels

The introduction of Google Tensor marked a new era for the Pixel series, replacing Snapdragon chips with a Google-designed chip tailored for specific tasks. The first Tensor chip wasn't the fastest or most efficient, but had a positive impact on battery life. In 2022, the Pixel 6a launched with the same Tensor processor, resulting in the best mid-range Pixel in years, largely due to Tensor's capabilities.

Tensor G2 and G3 improvements

The Tensor G2 arrived in October 2022 with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, featuring a chip that was 60% faster and more power-efficient—a significant leap compared to its predecessor. In contrast, last year, the Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 series represented a much bigger jump with improved modem performance, increased power efficiency, and overall enhanced capabilities.

Future of Tensor G4 and G5 chips

The upcoming Tensor G4 is anticipated to be a minor upgrade, while the Tensor G5 is expected to be a major one. The G5 chip will be manufactured by TSMC instead of Samsung, which will potentially increase efficiency. Furthermore, it is rumored to be Google's first fully self-made chip, moving away from Samsung's Exynos designs. The switch to TSMC and Google's own designs could greatly impact future Pixel devices.