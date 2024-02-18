The OPPO F25 would compete against Nothing Phone (2a)

OPPO F25 to launch next month; leak reveals complete details

By Akash Pandey 11:16 pm Feb 18, 202411:16 pm

What's the story OPPO is gearing up to introduce its latest mid-range smartphone, the OPPO F25, in the Indian market. In the latest development, tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed the device will be launched here on March 5. It is believed to be a rebranded version of the recently unveiled Reno 11F, which made its debut in Thailand and is set to launch in other Southeast Asian countries soon. Here's everything you need to know about the device.

Next Article

Highlights

Expected specifications for OPPO F25

The OPPO F25 might boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. Powered by the Dimensity 7050 chipset, it could run on ColorOS 14-based Android 14. The phone is said to offer 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 8GB of virtual RAM, and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging is also anticipated.

More

Camera setup and pricing possibilities

The OPPO F25 is likely to come equipped with a 32MP front camera and a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro/depth shooter. With an IP65-rated chassis, the device is likely to measure 7.54mm in thickness and weigh 177g. Although there is no word on its price yet, it could be similar to the F23's launch price of Rs. 24,999.